The Death of Satire
Mark Steyn is a funny guy:
The Corner on National Review Online: "Kathryn, you're right that, if Aunt Zeituni had settled in Wasilla — say, in lodgings across the way from Bristol Palin's boyfriend's ex-girlfriend's uncle's sled dog's veterinarian's ammunition dealer — the fact that she's an 'illegal immigrant' might have come out a lot sooner, even if only from the Atlantic Monthly investigative unit driving by and asking her whether Joe the Plumber had ever serviced Trig's real mother's double-wide.Looks like Steyn is trying his best to resuscitate the patient, though. In case you don't know the story of Obama's Aunt Zeituni, go here.
On the other hand, what could be more American than an Undocumented First Family? If I'd known it was this easy, I'd have run myself.
I was away for much of the summer and, when I returned, the entire campaign felt like an absurd satire I wasn't quite up to speed on. But truly, in a world in which the many illegal foreign contributions to the leading candidate's unprecedented fundraising include his own deportation-ordered aunt, satire is dead."
<< Home