Saturday, November 01, 2008

Not the Auntie Zeituni He Knew

Washington Times - Obama says he didn't know aunt's illegal status: "CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama said Saturday he didn't know his aunt was living in the United States illegally and believes that laws covering the situation should be followed.

The Associated Press found that Obama's aunt had been instructed to leave the country four years ago by an immigration judge who rejected her request for asylum from her native Kenya. The woman, Zeituni Onyango (zay-TUHN on-YANG-oh), is living in public housing in Boston and is the half-sister of Obama's late father."
Apparently her $260 campaign contribution slipped through the rigorous checks in the Obama Cash Machine.
Update: Corrected the amount of Mrs. Onyango's illegal campaign contribution.

Labels:


Posted by Abe at 6:25 PM