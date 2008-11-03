Obama Economic Debris
Some Pittsburg plumbers describe exactly what will happen to their businesses and employees if Obama's tax plans are enacted.
Flush go the plumbers: "By RALPH R. REILANDThey go into detail on exactly how much each regulatory change and tax will increase costs, and how that translates into corresponding layoffs. Anyone who has ever run a business, or even part of one, will immediately appreciate that personnel costs are the biggest chunk of the budget. Well, not every small business will have layoffs; some will just close. Peer into the future offered by TheOne.
I INTERVIEWED two plumbing-company owners in Pittsburgh recently about Barack Obama's economic proposals for small businesses. One has 15 workers and 12 trucks, the other 52 and 34 trucks. It's Joe the Plumber, writ large.
Both had the same reaction to Obama's proposed new taxes and mandates. To not have their bottom lines reduced by government fiat, both said they'd be forced to lay off employees."
