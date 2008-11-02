Some Good Links
"Why I'm Voting for McCain" Essays:
- David Frum - Ten good reasons for his choice. Not a fan of Palin.
- Rick Brookhiser - McCain gets it right on the issue of our time: the war against Islamic fascism.
- Jay Nordlinger - McCain stands up.
- John H. Hinderaker and Scott W. Johnson (Powerline) - Joe Biden was right about the test.
- Jonah Goldberg - "It's hard to believe that just four years ago, some were talking about Barack Obama as a national savior, a secular redeemer, a 'light worker.' Even more shocking, President Obama lost the nomination of his own party to none other than Hillary Clinton. How did we get here?"
- Ralph Peters - "His Triumphs Abroad: Our Greatest Foreign Policy President. Looking back on the four years of his first administration, President Obama can be proud: He made the US welcome among the family of nations again; he reduced our reliance on military force; and he gave us peace by reaching sensible accommodations with our enemies."
<< Home