Sunday, November 02, 2008

Some Good Links

"Why I'm Voting for McCain" Essays:
  1. David Frum - Ten good reasons for his choice. Not a fan of Palin.
  2. Rick Brookhiser - McCain gets it right on the issue of our time: the war against Islamic fascism.
  3. Jay Nordlinger - McCain stands up.
  4. John H. Hinderaker and Scott W. Johnson (Powerline) - Joe Biden was right about the test.
Interesting Tales from the Future: satirical takes in the New York Post on where we would be in year four of an Obama administration:
  1. Jonah Goldberg - "It's hard to believe that just four years ago, some were talking about Barack Obama as a national savior, a secular redeemer, a 'light worker.' Even more shocking, President Obama lost the nomination of his own party to none other than Hillary Clinton. How did we get here?"
  2. Ralph Peters - "His Triumphs Abroad: Our Greatest Foreign Policy President. Looking back on the four years of his first administration, President Obama can be proud: He made the US welcome among the family of nations again; he reduced our reliance on military force; and he gave us peace by reaching sensible accommodations with our enemies."

Posted by Abe at 8:13 PM