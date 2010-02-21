Moving to WordPress
For those still paying attention, DLMSY is relocating to WordPress. The shutdown of the Haloscan comment system forced me to Do Something, so I decided to move. WordPress is a much cooler blogging environment, and still comes at the right price: free. Drop by and say hello. Although my blogging has been nearly non-existent for the past year, I promise to write more there. That won't be too hard.
I managed to move all my posts from here to there, but only a few of the old comments survived. I'll leave this site up, too, but I won't be adding anything here. Since Haloscan's successor, Echo, is not free, the old comments will probably disappear completely in about a month.
