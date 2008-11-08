What Does It All Mean?
Jonah Goldberg takes a look at Election Questions No One Asks:
"Ever since the primaries, Democrats have been promising to be 'agents of change' (which kind of sounds like a brand of James Bond villain; watch out -- he's an agent of C*H*A*N*G*E). It's a weird quirk of our television-soaked culture that we think change is a good in and of itself. The phrase 'change the channel' is a ubiquitous explanation for voters' desire to be done with President Bush. Fair enough, but change has no moral content. Winning the lottery is change, and so is catching a ball peen hammer to the bridge of your nose. The desire for change for change's sake is the stuff of children and attention-deficit disorder."He hits a couple of pet peeves of mine, the near-deification of the Youth Vote and Undecided Voters. Why should we expect better outcomes by drawing in more people who aren't paying any attention?
