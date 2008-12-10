Obama and Blagojevich
We were initially inclined to give Pres.-Elect Obama the benefit of the doubt in the Blagojevich scandal. For one thing BHO seemed more like a victim of an extortion attempt rather than a co-conspirator in this.
Then the coverup and stonewalling began. Previous statements from David Axelrod about Obama having talked with Blagojevich about who would fill the vacant Senate seat became "inoperative." News reports from November about the meeting were scrubbed from the KHQA web site. It strains credulity to think KHQA decided on its own to remove those stories now without a strong push from Team Obama.
Why all the spin control, if there's nothing to hide?
Illinois politics is such a cesspool. If only some post-partisan figure would arise there, someone committed to clean government, who would root out all the corruption regardless of party. Someone like Sara Palin.
The Blagojevich scandal is so bad that even the dead people who voted for him are ashamed of themselves.
Labels: Blagojevich, coverup, Obama
