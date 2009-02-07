Saturday, February 07, 2009

Obama Gives Partisan Speech Denouncing Partisanship

A petulant President Barack Obama chided Republicans for disagreeing with him on the Porkulous Bill, as he spoke to a Dem Party gathering. As Politico reports, he welcomes the debate with those nasty partisans, who have nothing useful to say:
At Dem retreat, a partisan love fest - Yahoo! News: In what was the most pointedly partisan speech of his young presidency, Obama rejected Republican arguments that massive spending in the $819 billion stimulus bill that passed the House should be replaced by a new round of massive tax cuts.

“I welcome this debate, but we are not going to get relief by turning back to the same policies that for the last eight years doubled the national debt and threw our economy into a tailspin,” said President Obama
No more Failed Policies Of The Past that doubled the national debt in 8 years. Obama can do much better than that. He can double it in just 2 years. Yes, He Can.

UPDATE: At the same meeting, Pelosi denounces bipartisanship. Yep, she's a "rock" all right, or at least she has the same IQ as one.
When Obama finally spoke, he called Pelosi “a rock” and “the great speaker of the House.” And he said that House Appropriations Committee Chairman David Obey and other House chairmen had acted with “discipline” in passing their version of the stimulus bill.
How can parody compete with the reality of today's Democrat Party?

