Lincoln Tea Party - Sat. April 11
If you are here in Nebraska, you should attend the Lincoln Tea Party to be held at the Capitol building on Saturday, April 11, 2009. Follow that link to the home site for the event for updates. If you have a blog that covers Nebraska, please help publicize the event with the links below. If you know an appropriate blog/blogger, please pass this along to them.
KLKN TV (Channel 8) in Lincoln did a nice report on the event. Details and video here.
More links of interest:
Main web page (accessible to all)
Facebook group and event pages (all Faceboo members can join)
Help needed in lots of areas from advance planning to day of the event and beyond. Please help if you can. Here's a form to submit your contact info. Your privacy is important. The organizers will not sell or give away your contact information to others.
Other important links on the main site:
Nebraska, taxes, tea party
